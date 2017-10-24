Man charged in connection to 2016 GR homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with homicide in connection to the 2016 death of Kenneth Kirkwood.

Ramon Catrell Logan II was charged with felony firearm, being a habitual offender and felony homicide.

Logan was already in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility on an unrelated matter, and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker declined to elaborate on the circumstances leading to his arrest and the homicide charges.

Kirkwood was killed in August of 2016, while taking a break from renovating a home in the 1600 block of College Avenue.

Kirkwood and another man were on the porch of the home when three young males approached them on bicycles and demanded money, police said. The suspects shot Kirkwood multiple times and pistol-whipped the other man.

Logan was arraigned in 61st District Court on Tuesday via video from the Kent County Correctional Facility. He is being held without bond.

There is a probable cause hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 7 and a preliminary examination hearing slated for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.

