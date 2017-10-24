NB US-131 at Burton St. closed due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound US-131 at Burton Street in Grand Rapids is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday between Hall and Franklin streets, Michigan State Police told 24 Hour News 8.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved. Authorities say at least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.