NB US-131 at Burton St. closed due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound US-131 at Burton Street in Grand Rapids is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday between Hall and Franklin streets, Michigan State Police told 24 Hour News 8.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic Conditions

It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved. Authorities say at least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

