Oct. 24 high school soccer regional semifinals





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday meant regional semifinal games for high school boys soccer.

Above, we’ve got highlights of three games:

Division 2

Holland shut out Reeths-Puffer 8-0.

Grand Rapids Christian beat Forest Hills Northern 2-1.

Division 3

Grand Rapids South Christian beat Unity Christian 2-1.

Regional finals are Thursday. Holland and Grand Rapids Christian will meet in Holland. Grand Rapids South Christian will play Dowagiac, which beat Hopkins 2-1 Tuesday, at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Winners will advance to state semifinals.

MHSAA boys soccer

