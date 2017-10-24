Oct. 24 high school soccer regional semifinals

Forest Hills Northern, Grand Rapids Christian
Forest Hills Northern versus Grand Rapids Christian in a Division 2 regional semifinal on Oct. 24, 2017.


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday meant regional semifinal games for high school boys soccer.

Above, we’ve got highlights of three games:

Division 2

  • Holland shut out Reeths-Puffer 8-0.
  • Grand Rapids Christian beat Forest Hills Northern 2-1.

Division 3

  • Grand Rapids South Christian beat Unity Christian 2-1.

Regional finals are Thursday. Holland and Grand Rapids Christian will meet in Holland. Grand Rapids South Christian will play Dowagiac, which beat Hopkins 2-1 Tuesday, at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Winners will advance to state semifinals.

