Oct. 24 high school soccer regional semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday meant regional semifinal games for high school boys soccer.
Above, we’ve got highlights of three games:
Division 2
- Holland shut out Reeths-Puffer 8-0.
- Grand Rapids Christian beat Forest Hills Northern 2-1.
Division 3
- Grand Rapids South Christian beat Unity Christian 2-1.
Regional finals are Thursday. Holland and Grand Rapids Christian will meet in Holland. Grand Rapids South Christian will play Dowagiac, which beat Hopkins 2-1 Tuesday, at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Winners will advance to state semifinals.
