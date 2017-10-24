One killed in Kent Co. crash involving semi

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a semitrailer in Algoma Township.

It happened around 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Northland Drive, authorities said.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately have details on the cause of the crash, the condition of the other driver or other passengers in either vehicle.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

