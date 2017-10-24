Orlando Magic to honor Helen DeVos with patch

ORLANDO (WOOD) — The Orlando Magic announced the team will be wearing “HDV” patches on their jerseys to honor the memory of Helen DeVos for the rest of the season.
DeVos, 90, passed away last Wednesday due to complications from a stroke following a recent diagnosis of myeloid leukemia. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony Saturday at her family’s Memorial Gardens in Ada.
Her husband, Rich DeVos, has been the owner of the team since 1991.
There will be a simulcast of DeVos’ private funeral service at the JW Marriot’s International Ballroom from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. After, there will be a public reception held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel’s Ambassador’s Ballroom.