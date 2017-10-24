Photos: Day 3 of testimony in Jeffrey Willis murder trial

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
Jeffrey Willis looks at his notebook as 'MJN', the teen who allegedly jumped out of his minivan, testifies during his murder trial on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Joel Bissell/pool)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Jurors in the Jeffrey Willis trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch Tuesday heard from the teen Willis is accused of trying to abduct.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

Photos: Day 3 of testimony in Jeffrey Willis murder trial

>>Photos: Inside the courtroom of the Jeffrey Willis murder trial