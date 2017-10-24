Police again at Theresa Lockhart’s home

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police are again at the house of a teacher who has been missing for more than five months.

There are multiple police cars at Theresa Lockhart’s home and the street is blocked off.

Portage DPS Senior Deputy Police Chief of Operations John Blue called the situation at the home “fluid.” He said he expected to release more details soon.

Theresa Lockhart was last seen May 18. Police have said the case could become a homicide investigation and her husband, Christopher Lockhart, is the only person of interest in her disappearance.

In June, police spent 29 hours at the Lockharts’ Portage home. Police were not specific about what their search recovered, but said shortly thereafter there were no new significant developments in the case. They returned a couple of weeks ago for a second search.

Christopher Lockhart has denied having anything to do with his wife’s disappearance.

Since his wife vanished, Christopher Lockhart has been arrested multiple times on unrelated charges and eventually pleaded guilty to two felonies in September.

Anyone with information about where Theresa Lockhart may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

