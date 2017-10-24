Police arrest man wanted for 6 felonies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wanted for six felony charges, including four counts of criminal sexual conduct, has been arrested.

Kim Anderson, 55, was able to avoid officers after an incident Saturday in the area of Hall Street and Jefferson Avenue SE.

The four criminal sexual conduct charges are in relation to the incident Saturday, police said.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show he was paroled in April after serving six years in prison for a 2010 home invasion. Anderson also has prior convictions for receiving stolen property in 1982, escaping prison in 1983 and 200, breaking and entering in 1986 and 1992, and a weapons charge in 1998.

