Police rule ‘suspicious death’ in Wyoming homicide

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police said investigators may have identified a motive in a suspicious death in Wyoming Monday.

Authorities were called around 5:50 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Prairie Parkway SW on a report of an unresponsive male in a common area of the complex, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety release. Upon arrival, police found a 24-year-old male deceased of a gunshot wound to the head.

The sale or delivery of drugs could be a potential motive to the homicide, police said.

Police said witnesses reported they heard a loud sound between 9 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, and then saw a male run from the building and flee east on Prairie Parkway SW in a black Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

