Staying healthy: Step 1 – see your primary care doctor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Seeing a primary care doctor is an important step in maintaining good health, because they can help identify problems before they become serious. Dr. Arashdeep Litt is a board-certified internal medicine physician with Spectrum Health Medical Group, and she’s here to talk with us about what you and your doctor should discuss when you go in for a physical.

How should patients prepare for a visit with their doctor?

Make sure to fill out all the paperwork the doctor’s office sends. Gather information about your family health history. Make a list of any prior surgeries or treatments for major health issues. Make a list of questions you would like to ask the doctor.

You have arrived at the office and are being checked in for your visit – what should you discuss with the staff before seeing the doctor?

Make sure you are asked if you’ve noticed any changes in your height, or have your height measured. This can help monitor for bone loss/osteopenia/osteoporosis. Spectrum Health Medical Group primary care offices will also ask you a series of depression/anxiety screening questions.

What should you discuss during your appointment?

Make sure your doctor asks you about your agenda for the visit new health concerns, things that have changed – This ensures you have enough time to talk through things.

If this is your first visit with the doctor, bring all medications, including over-the-counter or herbal, to the visit. Then, in future visits, bring any new medications with you. Discuss follow up care for chronic conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension. Review vaccinations to make sure you are up-to-date.

