Victim’s mom: ‘My son is still at the morgue’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of a young man who was murdered over the weekend says she hasn’t been able to come up with the money to begin making funeral arrangements.

Daran Adams-Jackson, 22, was shot to death Sunday night. His mother Cynthia Jackson says he was killed in his own home and discovered by his girlfriend around 9:30 p.m. Adams-Jackson was supposed to pick his girlfriend up from work that night.

“(The girlfriend) said, ‘Ms. Jackson, Daran is dead.’ It was no hesitation. I screamed and said, ‘No,'” Jackson told 24 Hour News 8 describing the call she got to notify her of her son’s death. “I’ve never been traumatized like that before in my life.”

Jackson said she has gotten little in the way of answers since then. She said she has no idea who would have wanted to hurt her son. She suspects the assailant was someone he knew because the shooting happened inside his home.

Adams-Jackson was his mother’s youngest child and only son. He was the father of a 1-year-old boy.

“(The shooter) took a life and he’s taken my son from his son, his fiancee, his own family,” Jackson said.

Besides the difficulty of losing a son, Jackson said she is unable to afford the costs to initiate planning his funeral.

“The funeral home needs money upfront… $2,300, to be exact,” she said adding that the final cost will be much more than that. “My son is still at the morgue.”

“That bothers me. I haven’t even seen my son yet. They won’t let me see him. They don’t do that anymore,” Jackson said as she broke down in tears. “I’m holding out. I’m struggling. I’m hurting. He knows I’m doing my best.”

Jackson and her family have launched a Facebook campaign to raise the funds for his funeral.

“My job as Daran’s mother will not be complete until I place my son to ‘REST IN PEACE,'” Jackson wrote in the fundraiser’s description.

Grand Rapids police continue to investigate the shooting and had not announced any arrests in the case as of Tuesday evening. Investigators have asked anyone with information to contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or the Grand Rapids Police Department directly at 616.456.3400.

Jackson said she hopes an arrest is made before it’s too late.

“They killed my son,” she said. “They may kill someone else.”

