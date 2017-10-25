3 suspects ID’d in Kzoo Co. Walmart arson

Related Coverage Authorities investigating fire inside Kzoo Co. Walmart

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified three suspects who they say intentionally started a fire at a Kalamazoo County Walmart.

The fire started shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in the clothing area of the Walmart on 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, near Kalamazoo.

Wednesday, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that the three suspects have been identified but are not in custody while investigators follow up.

The fire was put out quickly and the store was back open Saturday morning.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

