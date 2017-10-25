A very special Halloween at Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Halloween is a favorite holiday for children, especially for Cam Weatherford. Cam uses a power wheelchair to get around and his parents have partnered with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to create Halloween for the Rest of Us, a parade that celebrates kids in wheelchairs. I’m joined today by some of the people that help bring this awesome event to the community.

Molly Krauss is a Mary Free Bed Guild member and Vice Chair of Mary Free Bed Board and longtime friend of Jane and Chris Weatherford, who together created this event. Now in its 2nd year it’s getting bigger and better. It’s turned into a community collaboration, Owen-Ames-Kimball sent in 2 teams of construction professionals who provided building materials and man-hours to transform the power-chairs into Halloween works of art. Grand Valley State University brought in engineering and physical therapy students to help complete the costumes. Together they have constructed 15 costumes for pediatric inpatients and outpatients at Mary Free Bed.

The community is invited to join in on the fun. West Michigan Therapy dogs will be there along with the Grand Rapids Police Department, who will have a police vehicle for kids to see and the Grand Rapids Fire Department is bringing a fire truck.

Halloween for the Rest of Us Parade

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Saturday, October 28

3:00 pm

Mary Free Bed Main Entrance

235 Wealthy Street SE

Kids in wheelchairs are invited to bring their own costumes and join the parade. Their families and friends are welcome!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

