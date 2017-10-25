Authorities: 2 missing in Lake Superior; search suspended

Related Coverage Biggest Wave EVER on the Great Lakes!

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two people are missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior as high waves and winds whipped Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter to search for the man and woman for several hours after they were reported missing Tuesday afternoon at Presque Isle Park in Marquette. The search was suspended, however, due to dangerous weather conditions.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The Associated Press left a message seeking updated information Wednesday from the Coast Guard. The man and woman were last reported seen at Black Rocks, a popular Lake Superior overlook.

A storm the National Weather Service described as severe caused power outages and closed schools in the Upper Peninsula. A gale warning was in effect Wednesday for parts of Lake Superior.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

