FBI, GRPD searching for Huntington Bank robbers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The FBI has joined police in the search for two men who robbed a Grand Rapids bank.

Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to the Huntington Bank at 1949 44th Street SE shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the two men entered the bank shortly after it opened for business and demanded money. They ran west from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to GRPD.

Police K-9s tried to track the suspects, to no avail.

The suspects are both described as black men in their early 20s, who are approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. One of them had facial hair and was wearing all black except for white tennis shoes. The other man was last seen wearing a red and black jacket and dark pants.

No customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery and no one was injured, police say. Officers say it’s too early in the investigation to know if any weapons were used in the crime.

