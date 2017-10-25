Ford recalls big vans; wiring issue could cause fires

Related Coverage Vehicle recalls: How to check if your ride is safe

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 73,000 full-sized vans in North America to fix a wiring problem that could cause fires and other electrical issues.

The recall announced Wednesday covers Ford Transit vans from 2015 through 2017 that have a trailer tow computer module.

>>Inside woodtv.com: How to check your vehicle for recalls

Ford says water can enter the module and cause corrosion. That could cause an electrical short and an increased fire risk. The company says it knows of two fires in Canadian fleet vehicles that could be related. It has no reports of injuries. Fires could happen when the ignition is off so Ford is recommending they be parked outdoors until repairs are made.

Dealers will disable the module as a temporary fix. Later they’ll add a drain hole to the driver’s door step well and install a fuse.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

