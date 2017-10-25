Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in Kent County has died

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old girl from Kent County has died following a crash that happened earlier this month.

Cora Gonzales’ family told 24 Hour News 8 that she passed away early Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 6, Gonzales was hit by a vehicle on M-57 near Harvard Street in Oakfield Township, west of Greenville. The family told 24 Hour News 8 last week that she was coming back from the store across the street where she had just bought some candy when she was hit by the vehicle. She suffered serious brain injuries and broke several bones.

“We waited for the miracle of healing on this Earth, but God had different plans,” the family posted on Facebook Wednesday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of 12 with funeral and medical costs. The family told 24 Hour News 8 that donations can also be made to the Cornelia “Cora” Gonzales fund at any Lake Michigan Credit Union.

