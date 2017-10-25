Griffins’ slump continues with loss to Tuscon





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Offensive struggles continued for the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday as they lost in their first ever meeting with the Tuscon Roadrunners.

The Griffins lost 3-1 at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins’ only goal came from right wing Dominik Shine; it was the first of his career.

==Watch game highlights above.==

The Griffins have lost four straight and scored only five goals during those games.

During Wednesday’s game, the Griffins wore patches on their jerseys to honor Grand Rapids philanthropist Helen DeVos, who died last week.

They next play the Chicago Wolves Friday at Van Andel.

—–

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

