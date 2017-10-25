Day 4 of testimony will look at Jeffrey Willis’ life

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — When testimony resumes this morning in the trial of Jeffrey Willis, who authorities say murdered Rebekah Bletsch, witnesses will describe Willis’ life and character.

One of the people expected to take the stand is a human resources employee from the Herman Miller plant in Spring Lake where Willis worked.

On Tuesday, after a photographer from another local media outlet showed images of the jury returning from a break, the judge put a stop to a livestream of the proceedings. It is not yet clear if he will allow it today.

In June 2014, the 36-year-old Bletsch was shot three times in the head as she jogged along Automobile Road in Dalton Township.

In court Tuesday, jurors didn’t learn much about the Bletsch case specifically — but they did hear from the teen whose police report broke it wide open. In April 2016, the then-16-year-old girl said she escaped a man who tried to abduct her. On the stand, the teen recalled jumping out of the stranger’s moving minivan and running away.

“I was running down the road and screaming for him please not to kill me,” she said.

Investigators say Willis tried to shoot her as she fled, but his gun jammed twice.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

After he was arrested in May 2016, ballistics testing matched a .22-caliber pistol found in his minivan to the one used to kill Bletsch.

Also Tuesday, investigators took the stand to talk about the evidence seized from Willis’ minivan and Muskegon Township home, as well as his late grandfather’s property. In the van, authorities found lockboxes containing cameras, sex toys, a packet of Viagra, steel cable, what appeared to be an insulin vial and a diagram showing injection points on a female body, among other things.

A detective testified to finding a handwritten note in the trash at the grandfather’s property. On that list: cameras, clothes, matches and a gas can, and restraints including handcuffs, tape, zip ties and rope, and a hook. In his opening statement last week, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson described that piece of paper as a “rape list.”

Hilson is trying to convince the jury that Willis, 47, is a serial killer. Willis is also charged with murdering Jessica Heeringa, who authorities say was abducted from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in 2013.

Willis’ defense is trying to place blame for Bletsch’s murder on his cousin, Kevin Bluhm, who was charged as an accessory after the fact in Heeringa’s murder after he apparently told police he helped Willis bury her body.

Authorities say her remains were later moved; they have not been recovered.

>>App users: Interactive timeline of Willis investigation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

