Man convicted of assault says he tried to find help





NASHVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man convicted of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest said the whole situation likely would’ve been avoided if mental health professionals took his concerns more seriously.

A Nashville Police Department report obtained by 24 Hour News 8 outlines what officers claim happened at Rick Osborne’s home on Oct. 20, 2016. It mentions Osborne pushing a responding officer, barricading himself inside his barn and pointing a nail gun at officers before shooting himself with it.

The longtime Nashville resident said that the entire incident was a result of his struggle with drug addiction. Just like others who struggle with opioids, Osborne’s story began with pain. His doctor prescribed him painkillers after issues with his knees and back.

“I was on methadone and Percocet at the same time, at some point,” Osborne said.

Last year, police responded to his home on a report that Osborne was suicidal. The standoff with police ended when he reportedly shot two nails into his chest and one into his arm.

“I shot myself because I was so scared and so desperate for help that I was willing to take that chance to die just to get that help,” Osborne said. “To me, that is the injustice.”

His girlfriend told investigators that she believed he had taken 55 Valium pills beforehand. She thought that was out of character for him, especially considering his progress.

“I was detoxing all summer. I finally got to a breaking point where with the pain and the emotional pain I was trying to deal without the opioids. I had a mental breakdown,” Osborne told 24 Hour News 8.

Osborne said that local mental health services failed him, so he took drastic measures.

“I went in to dry out for one week. That’s what my insurance would cover,” he explained.

He journaled his volcano of feelings, and recalls one of his last post. Osborne said he showed his counselor some of his posts, but nothing was done.

“One of the last ones I put in [the journal] says ‘I’m ready to live or die one way or the other I just need something to happen,’ and that’s what scares me every time I read it,” he said.

Osborne does have a past record of driving while under the influence of drugs.

As he heads to sentencing on Wednesday morning, he said he would like to see lawmakers and health professionals reach out to more people recovering from addiction to find better solutions.

