MSP: Death of woman found near driveway ‘suspicious’

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say the death of a St. Joseph County woman found near the end of her driveway is suspicious.

Troopers said around 7 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 52000 block of Johnson Road in St. Joseph County’s Park Township, south of Schoolcraft.

There, troopers found the body of a 27-year-old woman.

MSP identified her as Kristen Littlefield of Three Rivers. Troopers said her body was lying near the end of her driveway.

An autopsy on Littlefield is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

