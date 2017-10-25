Pedestrian struck, killed in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Hastings Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway Avenue, according to a Hastings Police Department news release.

Police say a southbound vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old Hastings man, left the roadway and struck a 34-year-old Hastings man.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The case will be turned over to the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office for review when police complete their investigation, the release said.

