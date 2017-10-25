Photos: Day 4 of testimony in Jeffrey Willis’ murder trial

Jeffrey Willis places his hand on his forehead as he waits for the jury to enter the room during the fourth day of testimony in his murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

Jeffrey Willis laughs as his former co-worker Michelle Schnotala testifies during his murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

Michelle Schnotala, a former co-worker of Jeffrey Willis' at Herman Miller, testifies during Willis' murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

Michelle Schnotala, a former co-worker of Jeffrey Willis at Herman Miller, looks at a Walther P22 that she believes is hers, which disappeared from her home. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

Gary Foster, owner of Gary's Guns, testifies about a Walther P22 that was sold to Michelle Schnotala during Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson puts underwear belonging to Michelle Schnotala back into an evidence bag during Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

Gary Foster, owner of Gary's Guns, testifies about a Walther P22 that was sold to Michelle Schnotala during the fourth day of testimony in the Jeffrey Willis murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

Jeffrey Willis laughs as Gary Foster testifies during his murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

Herman Miller human resources manager Gwen Moeggenborg testifies during the Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, (Joel Bissell/Pool)

Muskegon County Sheriff Detective Lisa Freres testifies during Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (Joel Bissell/pool)

Jeffrey Willis' defense attorney Fred Johnson questions a witness during the murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse.(Joel Bissell/pool)

Michigan State Police computer forensics expert Gerald McCarthy testifies about files, images, and videos that were extracted from Jeffrey Willis' computer on Oct. 25, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

An image depicts what folders were inside the 'Vics' folder that was found on an external hard drive belonging to Jeffrey Willis during his murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (Joel Bissell/pool)

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson walks back to his seat as MSP computer forensic expert Gerald McCarthy testifies about the 'Vics' folder that was found on an external hard drive belonging to Jeffrey Willis. (Joel Bissell/pool)

A screenshot of items found inside the 'RSB (FZ+C14)' folder that is filled with images relating to Rebekah Bletsch that was found on an external hard drive belonging to Jeffrey Willis is shown to the jury during the fourth day of his murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. Willis is charged with open murder for allegedly shooting and killing Rebekah Bletsch who was jogging along a road in rural Muskegon County in June of 2014. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

Jeffrey Willis looks towards the door as his ex-wife, Charlene Bishop, enters the courtroom to testify during the fourth day of his murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich.

Jeffrey Willis' ex-wife, Charlene Bishop, testifies during the fourth day of his murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. Willis is charged with open murder for allegedly shooting and killing Rebekah Bletsch who was jogging along a road in rural Muskegon County in June of 2014. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

A silhouette of Jeffrey Willis as his ex-wife, Charlene Bishop, testifies during the fourth day of his murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich.