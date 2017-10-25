Toxic tap water probe: Neighborhood moves to bottled water





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents who live across from Rockford High School and rely on well water are the latest to be moved to bottled water as Wolverine Worldwide and state officials continue their investigation into contaminated wells found near a former company dump site.

A letter sent to residents on Rezen Drive and Rezen Court off Kroes Street NE reads in part:

“MDEQ has received reports that waste may have been disposed of in the vicinity of Rezen Drive in the early 1960s. While Wolverine is not aware of any such disposal, we are voluntarily offering to sample your well and others in the Rezen Drive area, and offering to provide bottled water while waiting for your results.”

NEW: Another neighborhood is now on bottled water. This is the letter residents received last week. More on @WOODTV. pic.twitter.com/SiiKTfa0lU — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) October 25, 2017

Residents worry what the results could show.

“Now it’s just the unknown, you know. I’ve been here 25 years, so now suddenly to be told the water you thought was perfect… What have I been drinking?” David Noorman asked.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the toxic tap water investigation

Archived photos at the Kent County Conservation District show the neighborhood was all farmland in the 1950s before homes were built in the early 1960s.

Photos: Kent County Conservation District historic aerials View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This 1950 aerial photo shows the intersection of Jericho Avenue and Kroes Street in Plainfield Township, where three Rockford public schools now sit. Courtesy: Kent Conservation District. This 1960 aerial photo shows the intersection of Jericho Avenue and Kroes Street in Plainfield Township, where three Rockford public schools now sit. Courtesy: Kent Conservation District. This 1967 aerial photo shows the intersection of Jericho Avenue and Kroes Street in Plainfield Township, where three Rockford public schools now sit. Courtesy: Kent Conservation District. This 1978 aerial photo shows the intersection of Jericho Avenue and Kroes Street in Plainfield Township, where three Rockford public schools now sit. Courtesy: Kent Conservation District.

The neighborhood is a mile east of the designated testing zone surrounding Wolverine Worldwide’s confirmed House Street dump site. However Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality confirmed they’re investigating upwards of 35 dump sites throughout northern Kent County.

The dump site investigations are based on resident tips and remain unconfirmed while the DEQ tests for the likely carcinogen PFOS, which remains at the center of the toxic tap water investigation.

Wednesday, Rockford Public Schools notified parents that water samples taken from East Rockford Middle School tested negative for PFAS.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

