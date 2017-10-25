Undersheriff: Body found in rural Allegan Co. suspicious





VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a heavily decomposed body was found in Allegan County Tuesday.

Allegan County Undersheriff Michael Larsen said the body of a woman was found partially buried in Valley Township, west of Allegan, after receiving a tip around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The body has been sent to Western Michigan University for an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

There were no signs of stab or gunshot wounds, but Larsen said the death seems “absolutely” suspicious and suspects foul play.

The undersheriff said there are no open missing person cases in Allegan County. He would not say whether or not the case is connected to the disappearance of Theresa Lockhart, who vanished May 18.

Tuesday, her husband — Christopher Lockhart — was discovered dead in his Portage home. Police said there are indications Christopher Lockhart may have killed himself. He was the main person of interest in his wife’s disappearance more than five months ago.

Anyone with information about where Theresa Lockhart may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

