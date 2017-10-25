Video highlights: WOTV Network Night 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Women from across West Michigan  gathered on October 24th at Standale Interiors for a night of career resources, fashion and fun all to benefit a good cause! The 6th annual WOTV 4 Women Network night brought together women from across West Michigan to support Mel Trotter Ministries.

Guests had the chance to get their resumes reviewed from the professionals at Manpower, get connected to hot local jobs thanks to West Michigan Works!, and get free professional social media headshots taken. The evening concluded with a fashion show from Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids and a ton of great prize giveaways!

