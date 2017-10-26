14th Annual Family Fire Safety Day: meet Storm Team 8’s Bill Steffen, and more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Fire is everyone’s fight – it’s a message Michael McLeieer has been telling us for years. This weekend you and your family have a chance to learn how you can stay safe in your home. Michael visited the eightWest studio today along with Jake the fire safety dog to talk about the event.
14th Annual Family Fire Safety Day
- Saturday October 28th 10am 2pm
- Lowe’s in Portage5108 S. Westnedge Avenue
- Free smoke alarms and 9-Volt Batteries (while supplies last)
- Meet Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen
- Halloween Costume Contest with prizes 11am
Visit www.escapeinc.org or call 269-492-3340 for more info.