A match? Willis murder trial turns to gun, DNA results

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Ammunition fired from the gun authorities recovered from Jeffrey Willis’ minivan matched the rounds recovered from the Rebekah Bletsch murder scene, a ballistics expert testified Thursday.

Willis, 47, is charged with the June 2014 murder of Bletsch, who was shot and killed while jogging down a rural road in Muskegon.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation | Day 5 of testimony complete recap

Michigan State Police Lt. Jeff Crump was the last expert to take the stand Thursday. He testified that the striations from bullet fragments recovered from Bletsch’s body also matched those from at least two shells he test-fired from the Walther P22 recovered from Willis’ van.

Crump said he tested numerous weapons confiscated by authorities, but it was the one with the defaced serial number that matched. He explained how he restored the weapon’s serial number by smoothing out the metal in the area and applying an acid. He testified the resulting number matched the serial number of the missing gun purchased by Willis’ co-worker, Michelle Schnotala.

DNA DECODED

The muzzle end, grip and slide interior of that same gun tested positive for Willis’ DNA, MSP forensics laboratory expert David Hayhurst testified earlier.

Hayhurst was one of three DNA experts who jurors heard from Thursday. He tested evidence seized from Willis’ silver minivan, including sex toys, restraints and gloves.

Hayhurst said the ball of a ball-gag found in the vehicle had a partial DNA profile that matched Willis, and the defendant’s DNA also matched as the “major donor” on leather restraints.

Willis’ DNA profile also matched to a lesser extent the swabbing taken from two pairs of women’s underwear found in his shed, according to Hayhurst. Swabbings from the underwear also fit the DNA profile of Schnotala, who testified earlier in the trial that the panties were taken from her home.

In the long list of items he tested, Hayhurst couldn’t confirm any DNA matches from Bletsch, Jessica Heeringa or the teen who led investigators to Willis.

Kevin Bluhm’s DNA didn’t show up either. He is Willis’ cousin and the person defense attorney Fred Johnson is trying to pin Bletsch’s murder on.

Two other DNA experts with MSP also testified about the samples they tested from Bletsch’s body and personal belongings found at the murder scene.

The victim’s shoulder, wrist, clothing and even her cellphone case were tested for DNA from Willis, but none was found. The prosecution is trying to argue that’s because Willis was wearing gloves and clothing to cover his skin.

Hayhurst testified Willis’ DNA was found on a Mizuno glove and a pair of Adidas gloves recovered from the minivan.

Photos: Day 5 of testimony in Jeffrey Willis murder trial View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jeffrey Willis silhouetted during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis looks toward the jury gallery during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis talks to his counsel during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis looks at a notebook during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 (Joel Bissell/Pool) Michigan State Police Forensic Scientist Katherine Merideth testifies about DNA evaluation she did from the Rebekah Bletsch homicide scene during Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis listens to testimony about DNA during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com) Jeffrey Willis talks to his counsel during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis talks to his counsel during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis talks to his counsel during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Defense attorney Fred Johnson places his hands on his head as testimony resumes in the Jeffrey Willis murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/pool) Michigan State Police forensic scientist Sarah Rambadt testifies about DNA evaluation at the Rebekah Bletsch murder scene during Jeffrey Willis' trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis drinks out of a styrofoam cup during the fifth day of his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Michigan State Police forensic biologist David Hayhurst, testifies about DNA samples during the Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Michigan State Police forensic biologist David Hayhurst, testifies during Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Michigan State Police forensic biologist David Hayhurst, testifies during Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool) A Michigan State Police report showing some of the evidence that was screened during the Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Michigan State Police forensic biologist David Hayhurst, testifies about DNA samples during the Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis' defense attorney Fred Johnson watches as Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson questions a witness during the Willis murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

>>Photos: Inside the courtroom during Day 5 of Willis trial testimony

MORE QUESTIONS

Defense attorney Fred Johnson Thursday worked to poke holes in the reliability of the DNA swabbing tests.

Hayhurst confirmed sunlight, humidity and “environmental conditions” can degrade DNA.

MSP DNA expert Sarah Rambat earlier testified a swabbing of Bletsch’s sunglasses came back positive for DNA from an investigator processing evidence at the scene.

“A crime scene is not a sterile environment… it’s not a controlled environment so it’s possible that someone who’s collected evidence can leave behind DNA,” Rambadt said.

Hayhurst also conceded that the items in the toolbox he tested were comingled, which could lead to the possibility of some DNA transferring. But he testified that he didn’t have concerns about compromised samples.

“Everything has been received at a standard that I would expect,” he said.

Johnson also questioned Crump on ballistic testing methods. Crump said he took 12 shots and compared all of them to the evidence samples. He said he couldn’t recall if any of them didn’t match, because the policy is that they only need to report at least two test shots that have consistent markings.

Prosecutors are expected to present their final witness Friday morning – another DNA analyst. Testimony is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m.

>>App users: Interactive timeline of Willis investigation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

