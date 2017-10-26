Authorities investigating 2 armed robberies in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two businesses were robbed in Kent County Wednesday night.

The first armed robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Butterworth Party Store, located at 944 Butterworth Street SW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

It’s unknown what was stolen and police have not released a description of the suspect.

The next robbery happened a short time later around 10 p.m. at the J&R Supermarket, located at 3900 Division Avenue in Wyoming.

Dispatchers did not have description of the suspect, but said the suspect was armed.

It’s unknown if the two armed robberies are connected, but authorities said additional information will be released at a later time.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

