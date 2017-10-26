Authorities seek tips in series of armed robberies

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down the people responsible for a slew of armed robberies at businesses in the Battle Creek area.

There have been 14 robberies since Aug. 21. Seven were within the city of Battle Creek, four were in Emmett Township and three were in Springfield, authorities said in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

>>PDF: Dates, times and locations of robberies

The Battle Creek Police Department, Emmett Township Department of Public Safety and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Investigators said that after looking at evidence to find connections to between the robberies, they have identified two primary groups of people who are responsible for most of them: The first includes man wearing a skull mask and using a black handgun. The other may include two men. One of them wears a blue bandana and carries a silver or chrome handgun.

Other robberies didn’t seem to have any distinctive characteristics. Authorities are categorizes those into a third group.

Authorities described the series of robberies as a “countywide public safety issue.” BCPD has contacted Michigan State Police for help in the cases and activated the multiagency Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force.

Investigators are tracking down leads and looking for people who may be involved. They are also in contact with Kalamazoo-area police to see if any recent robberies there share similarities, and will do the same with authorities in Albion and Jackson, which they say is not unusual in an investigation like this.

Police are also looking for tips from the public. Silent Observer is offering $1,000 rewards for any information resulting in arrest of a suspect. You can reach Silent Observer by calling 269.964.3888, or call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or your local police agency.

>>Online: Watch the press conference on Periscope

Authorities advised area businesses to be vigilant, report any suspicious activity to 911, and increase staffing and closing time and night, which is when most of the robberies have happened.

Two people — 32-year-old Quentin Booth and 29-year-old Demetrius Hill of Battle Creek — have already been in arrested for one of the Battle Creek robberies: It happened at TJ’s Party Store on Meachem Avenue in August. One of those was the primary robber and the other a lookout, investigators said. There is no information tying them to any of the other robberies.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

