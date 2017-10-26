Battle Creek man gets prison for sex trafficking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The last of four men convicted of federal crimes for sex trafficking teen girls in Battle Creek last year has been sentenced.

James Smith, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in a federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Thursday release.

Previously, William Edwards and Dakota Walters were sentenced to 20 years each in prison and Michael Noble III was sentenced to four years in prison. All four men are from Battle Creek.

In June 2016, federal authorities said, Edwards recruited a 14-year-old runaway for sex trafficking. He and Walters gave her drugs and prostituted her. In one instance, Edwards beat her after a john didn’t give her any money. The girl eventually ran away.

Edwards then found a second 14-year-old runaway and handed her off to Smith. Over the course of about a week, Smith forced the girl into prostitution and into having sex with him and gave her drugs. Those drugs were provided by Noble, who also drove the girl to meet men for sex. The girl eventually managed to get her phone while Smith and Noble slept, text her aunt and get away.

Earlier this year, Homeland Security Investigations told 24 Hour News 8 that the number of reported sex trafficking cases was up nationwide. An HSI agent said more victims were going to authorities, crediting improved education and outreach. He noted the cases are often difficult to prosecute.

