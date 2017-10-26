Fire destroys stolen vehicles, prompts arson investigation

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a barn fire in Ionia Township where two stolen vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

It happened on the morning of Oct. 21 in the 4000 block of Smokey Row in Ionia Township, authorities said.

When authorities arrived on scene, the barn was completely burnt, and a stolen pickup truck and motorcycle were also destroyed in the blaze. The truck was stolen out of Eaton County, and the motorcycle was stolen out of Ionia, authorities said.

In a release, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the property owners were determined to have no connection or knowledge of the stolen vehicles in the barn, which sits in a secluded area.

Deputies found evidence at the scene that leads to the likelihood that the fire was intentionally set, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office detective Jon Ruswinckel at 616.527.8259.

