Grand Rapids group trying to bring back civility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It began Nov. 9, 2016: the day after the election.

Lawyers Victoria Vuletich and Brian Plachta found they were on opposite sides of politics. Instead of arguing, they had coffee and discovered the problem wasn’t their differing views.

“The real problem is an inability or a weakening of our civil discourse,” Vuletich said. “People can’t work through their differences.”

That conversation lead to the formation of the Civility Project. Created in January, it’s made up of a variety of local government, civic and business leaders.

Members attended a workshop Thursday with the Houston-based Institute for Civility in Government, a grassroots, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization working to build civility in a society. The workshop was co-sponsored by Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School and Grand Valley State University’s Hauenstein Center for Presidential and Leadership Studies.

The goal is to get people thinking and talking with civility; not to change the conversation, but rather the way it plays out.

“Why we can’t just agree that we don’t agree, and that we can actually gain wisdom if both of us can have an intelligent conversation, not just convince each other I’m right and you’re wrong,” Plachta said.

The lack of civility isn’t new. It’s always been around at varying degrees over time. But last year’s elections seemed to help spread contentious debate. President Donald Trump and his use of social media is often blamed for fanning the flames of discourse, but the president is not alone when it comes to incivility.

“I think it’s just come to a head because of this last election, basically. But it’s been brewing for a long time,” Plachta said.

But what’s so wrong with debating our differences or taking a tell-it-like-it-is approach?

“There’s going to be mutual disagreement or opinions and the hope is that they merge together,” Plachta said. “But what we’ve done, I think in our culture, as I’ve observed, we’ve gone to personal attacks.”

The hope is to get things done despite our differences.

“For us to think that we could run a nation with as many complex ideas and groups as there are without compromise, without finding common ground, it’s not workable,” Vuletich said.

