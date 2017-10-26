GRPD: Felony suspect arrested in traffic stop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect in a recent felony was arrested in a traffic stop on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Thursday.

The traffic stop happened in the area of Plymouth Avenue and Hall Street SE, near the border with East Grand Rapids.

As of Thursday evening, the Grand Rapids Police Department had not yet specified the nature of the felony for which the suspect was wanted, only saying it happened in the city. The name of the suspect, who was being questioned by Major Case Team detectives, was not immediately released.

Also Thursday, police surrounded a home in the 1100 block of Watkins Street SE near Fuller Avenue, less than a mile from where the traffic stop happened. GRPD said that incident was surrounded to the felony arrest. With weapons drawn, they ordered the occupants of the house side. A woman came out peacefully; police said she was not a suspect.

Detectives and a K-9 unit returned to the home later. It was not immediately known what they were looking for or if they recovered any evidence.

