Prosecution nearing end of witness list in Willis trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Prosecutors say they have five more witnesses to call in the trial of Jeffrey Willis for the June 2014 slaying of Rebekah Bletsch.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said he expects to call at least four of those witnesses — mostly investigators — during proceedings Thursday. The defense will to call a few rebuttal witnesses, but has not yet said whether Willis will take the stand in his own defense. The trial, which started last week, was initially scheduled to run through the end of next week but could be in the hands of the jury by Tuesday.

Authorities say Willis shot Bletsch in the head, killing her, as she jogged near her Dalton Township home.

Prosecutors have tried to show the jury that Willis, 47, of Muskegon Township, has a history of victimizing women. He’s also charged with kidnapping and murdering Jessica Heeringa, who vanished from a Norton Shores gas station in April 2013, and attempting to abduct a teen girl in April 2016.

Evidence presented in the last two days of Willis’ trial has been meant to paint the picture of a serial killer. On Wednesday, investigators went through chilling electronic evidence, including a file labeled “VICS” that had subfolders labeled with Bletsch’s and Heeringa’s initials and a code indicating the dates of their death and disappearance, respectively. Pictures of Blestch were found in the folder labeled with her initials.

Also found on Willis’ electronic devices were tens of thousands of murder porn videos downloaded from the internet. Those videos weren’t played in court, a detective described them as showing women being kidnapped, raped and murdered. In one video, the victim was a jogger.

Willis’ ex-wife testified that he tried to get her to create an alibi for him, but she refused. She said their marriage was strained and that Willis was verbally abusive.

On Tuesday, the teen who Willis is accused of kidnapping described her escape, saying she jumped from his moving minivan and ran away, “screaming for him please not to kill me.” Jurors saw pictures of the evidence collected from Willis’ minivan following his May 2016 arrest: a gun, rope and chains, and a ball gag, among other things. In the trash at Willis’ late grandfather’s property, investigators found what they say is a handwritten list of items to go in a rape kit.

The defense is trying to raise reasonable doubt by blaming Bletsch’s killing on Willis’ cousin, Kevin Bluhm. Bluhm is charged as an accessory after the fact in Heeringa’s death after apparently telling investigators he helped Willis dump her body. Her remains have not been found.

