Man, 80, struck and killed by vehicle in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after an 80-year-old man was struck and killed by vehicle in Hastings Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 1300 block E. State Road, according to a Hastings Police Department news release.

Investigators say an 80-year-old man was in the roadway when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Police say the driver was cooperating with investigators and not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is the second deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Hastings this week.

