Man who buried empty urns running for city council

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who’s still on probation for tricking a dead woman’s family into burying an empty urn is running for a seat on the Whitehall City Council.

Online records from the Muskegon County Clerk show Thomas Clock III filed to run for one of five city council positions up for election. His name will be among nine on the Nov. 7 ballot

Clock is the former owner of Clock Funeral Home in Whitehall. In January 2016, the frozen body of 86-year-old Helen Anthony was found in his funeral home minivan three days after he was arrested for drunken driving. This came as quite a shock to Anthony’s family. The month prior, Clock had buried an empty urn, saying it contained her remains.

Additionally, his mortuary science license had expired months before Anthony’s death.

Clock was also accused of deceiving a family into thinking they were burying the remains of their 5-month-old son when that urn was also empty.

He eventually pleaded guilty to drunken driving and no contest to fraud and performing an occupation without a license. Under the terms of a plea agreement, his jail sentence was capped at eight months.

At sentencing in July 2016, he showed no remorse, saying he felt punished enough. After getting credit for time served, he was ordered to spend about three months behind bars and pay fines and costs. His probation runs through July 25, 2018.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

