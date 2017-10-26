MSU tops Ferris State in exhibition opener





EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — They had to work a little harder than most fans expected, but the Michigan State Spartans left the Breslin Center with a win in their exhibition opener Thursday.

Michigan State beat Ferris State 80-72.

The Spartans, ranked No. 2, are set to open the regular season Nov. 10 versus North Florida at home in East Lansing.

They have an exhibition game against Georgia Sunday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids and another Nov. 3 versus Hillsdale at the Breslin.

