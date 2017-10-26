Negotiating prices in everyday life





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Phil Naumann is a car salesman by trade, but his negotiating skills go back to post-college credit card debt.

“The two people that are negotiating, both want something from each other. There’s a certain amount of leeway that both sides are willing to give and if you can find that perfect medium, well then that’s the best deal for both people,” he explained.

He’s a thirty-something man living in Kalamazoo, and generally paying less than most for products and services, including furniture or a television.

How does he do it? He says the answer is simple: If you don’t ask for what you want, you won’t get it. So, he asks.

When his credit card debt became too much and ended up with a third-party, he asked to pay a lesser amount than what he owed.

“When these companies are collecting money from you, they are spending money every day and every week in order to collect that money. What you’re offering is an avenue to solve their problem, which is that they’re trying to collect money from you as quickly as possible,” Naumann explained.

He thinks it’s best to do this if the debt will already likely impact your credit, but that it’s not advisable if you still have good credit and are able to make the minimum payments.

The concept goes far beyond dealing with credit card companies. Naumann uses it every time he has an upgrade available on his cellphone too, especially now that most companies are offering monthly payments to “lease” a phone.

He equates it to his line of work in car sales where everyone is a payment buyer. He suggests cellphone customers treat it the same way.

The idea is to tell the company what you want your payment to be and let them find a way to make that happen, which many companies are likely to do for loyal customers.

“I have gone from 2011 to now almost 2018, upgraded my cellphone 4 times, and my bill has never gone up more than $5,” said Naumann.

In other parts of the world, haggling like this is a way of life, even for things like groceries. Naumann thinks it’s just as possible to do the same thing in this country.

“If you had a whole row of milk where it was all due to expire a week from now and one expires the next day, and you know you can use it quickly. Why not offer them a little bit less?”

He typically broaches the subject at the register or with a manager if one is nearby.

Naumann recommends being specific about what you want. For example, asking for 25 percent off rather than simply asking for a discount. Stores like Best Buy, Walmart and Target are known to do this under certain circumstances.

If you’re not sure of a specific store’s policy or you’re worried about how an employee might respond, Naumann suggests you ask yourself a question first: How are you ever going to get what you want if you don’t ask for it?

