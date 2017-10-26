New to the Crew: Cindy Scharns, WOTV Kids Fitness Expert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOTV 4 Women is expanding the crew! The newest member will be sharing her expertise on Kids Fitness, and she joined us on eightWest to tell us more.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Such a fantastic and necessary topic for families in West Michigan! Cindy Scharns of Branch Gymnastics will now be a regular contributor, alongside a lot of other amazing West Michigan women in the crew! Branch Gymnastics has two locations – Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

KALAMAZOO: 269-544-3000

BATTLE CREEK: 269-963-4770

