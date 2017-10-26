No-fault insurance reform efforts continue

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A bill that supporters say would lower auto insurance rates moved out of a House Committee Thursday.

The changes made in committee are meant to save money, but also designed to attract votes in the full House.

As so many times before, almost everyone agrees something should be done about no-fault insurance, but there is far from unanimous agreement as to what that something should be.

“We all want to save money,” said Republican Rep. Joe Bellino Jr. of Monroe. He would probably find widespread agreement with that statement particularly in the contest of auto insurance.

He thinks he and his fellow committee members have found a way to do that.

The current bill would create a three tiered personal injury protection system with sums of $250,000, $500,000 and unlimited. Bellino offered an amendment that would take the existing bill and provide mandatory rate reductions in the personal injury protection portion of 40, 20 and 10 percent of those figures, respectively.

“We know that we need to save money for the people and we need the insurance companies to make some sacrifice too,” Bellino said.

But the Democratic leader in the House, Rep. Sam Singh of East Lansing, says the bill offers no guarantee of lower rates.

“There’s huge loopholes that allow the insurance agency to be able to go to the insurance commissioner to opt out of any of those savings an so there’s a lot of skepticism,” he said.

That skepticism could be a problem. The best guess of some supporters of the no-fault reform bill is that Republican support is far short of the 55 votes needed to pass.

That means that as many as 15 Democratic votes would be needed for passage.

When asked if that was possible, the Democratic leader said, “I think Democrats have always said that we want to bring down rates. We want to make sure that that’s the key priority. But we don’t want to slash people’s benefits and the program that is coming out of the committee does slash peoples benefits”.

Singh says there are other bills that have been introduced that he believes would better deal with the issue of no-fault.

For now, the committee passed legislation is all that’s been moved along to the House. One person close to the process said the job of trying to round up support begins now.

If supporters get to a majority and move the bill to the Senate, it faces a very difficult road in the upper chamber.

