MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Jurors in the Jeffrey Willis murder trial Thursday heard from Michigan State Police DNA analysts, who examined items taken from Willis’ van and the murder scene of Rebekah Bletsch.

Willis, 47, is charged with the murder of Bletsch, who was shot and killed in June 2014 while jogging down a rural Muskegon County road.

Photos: Day 5 of testimony in Jeffrey Willis murder trial View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jeffrey Willis looks toward the jury gallery during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis talks to his counsel during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Michigan State Police Forensic Scientist Katherine Merideth testifies about DNA evaluation she did from the Rebekah Bletsch homicide scene during Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis listens to testimony about DNA during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com) Jeffrey Willis talks to his counsel during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis talks to his counsel during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis talks to his counsel during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Defense attorney Fred Johnson places his hands on his head as testimony resumes in the Jeffrey Willis murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/pool)

