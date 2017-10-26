Photos: Day 5 of testimony in Jeffrey Willis murder trial

Jeffrey Willis talks to his counsel during his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Jurors in the Jeffrey Willis murder trial Thursday heard from Michigan State Police DNA analysts, who examined items taken from Willis’ van and the murder scene of Rebekah Bletsch.

Willis, 47, is charged with the murder of Bletsch, who was shot and killed in June 2014 while jogging down a rural Muskegon County road.

