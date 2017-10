GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested a man who robbed a gas station in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

Police said the robbery took place around 10:37 a.m. Thursday at the Shell gas station located at 5381 Division Avenue.

Police said someone reported stolen items from the gas station.

The suspect was located in a nearby house and is in police custody. Details on the items the suspect took were not immediately available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

