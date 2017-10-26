School leaders criticized over Loy Norrix principal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent said he didn’t know about the sexual harassment history of Loy Norrix principal Rodney Prewitt when hiring him four years ago.

Prewitt is on administrative leave after a former Loy Norrix counselor accused him in a federal lawsuit of sexually harassing her and other women at the school. The district says two separate investigations have cleared the principal of wrongdoing.

The allegations and the district’s response drew an angry crowd to a Board of Education meeting on Thursday. Some called for Superintendent Michael Rice to resign.

“If you don’t know the history of your principals you’re hiring then you shouldn’t be in a position of hiring them,” Kaitlin Martin, a Loy Norrix graduate, said after the meeting. “That’s literally your job, ensuring that you are hiring safe staff to work in the schools.”

“It’s a legitimate question,” the superintendent said when 24 Hour News 8 asked how he couldn’t have known about Prewitt’s background.

“The reality is that the allegations made against him were made in another state two decades earlier,” Rice said. “We did not know in 2013.”

Prewitt lost his teaching certificate in Florida in 2001 after a “pattern of sexual harassment of teachers and staff,” records show. The recent lawsuit, filed in December 2016, says Kalamazoo Public Schools knew of his background when it hired Prewitt in 2013.

That angered residents, who lined up to voice their opinions.

“You set the precedent that people who engage in disgusting, predatory behavior will not only get away with it, they will get rewarded for it,” one resident told the board. “You give them a job. You will cover their tracks, you will say that the allegations against them have no merit.”

But after the meeting, the superintendent said he didn’t learn about the background until about two years ago — before the lawsuit was filed. He refused to elaborate.

He said the case is leading the district to change how it checks the background of applicants.

“Our current process of vetting employment applications when we have an applicant who has worked out of state for a significant period of time must be improved,” he said.

When asked about the calls for him to resign, the superintendent said: “I heard it.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

