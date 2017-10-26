St. Joseph doctor pleads no contest in opioids case

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A Berrien County doctor pled no contest Thursday to 10 felony counts relating to diverting opioids and health care fraud.

Dr. Crag Sherwood, 65, pled no contest to five counts of diverting opioids and five counts of health care fraud.

The delivery counts have 20-year maximum sentences, and the fraud counts face a maximum penalty of four-year maximums.

Sherwood has started the process of giving up his DEA license, which authorizes a doctor to give prescriptions. His Michigan medical license and medical practice will be terminated as of Dec. 31, according to a Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office release.

As part of a plea agreement, Sherwood will not charge additional counts of the charges he is facing, medical related offenses will not be pursued and incarceration won’t be part of his sentence.

An investigation found Sherwood wrote prescriptions in the name of family members who were not patients of his between 2014 and 2016. He also encouraged his patients to bring in unused prescriptions.

The investigation determined private insurance had paid for many of the prescriptions.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

