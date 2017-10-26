Suspect in Meijer stabbing sentenced to jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with holding a woman hostage and stabbing her outside a Walker grocery store received jail time Thursday.

Victor Gonzales was sentenced to 23-90 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Gonzales tried to steal a woman’s car in the parking lot of the Meijer on Alpine Avenue in Walker in March, according to police. Police said he duct taped her wrists and threatened to kill her if she screamed before stabbing her multiple times.

Michigan State Police said he also attacked a good Samaritan with a hammer when the man tried to help.

Police found Gonzales on the west side of Grand Rapids two days after the incident at Steel Cat Bar. Gonzales allegedly pulled an officer down a set of stairs and positioned himself on top of him before being shot three times.

Following an investigation, it was determined the officers were justified in shooting him.

