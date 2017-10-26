Tickets to MSU basketball in GR sold out

Related Coverage MSU basketball at Van Andel Arena Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The No. 2 team in men’s college basketball is coming to Grand Rapids, and tickets are a hot commodity.

Michigan State will take on Georgia at 2 p.m. Sunday at Van Andel Arena, and all proceeds from the game will benefit disaster relief efforts. Ticket sales will benefit the American Red Cross.

It was announced Thursday that tickets to the game have sold out, but some holds will be released this week.

This will be the third time the MSU men’s basketball team has played at Van Andel. The last time the Spartans were there was in 2006, when they played Grand Valley State University in an exhibition game.

Information on tickets can be found at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1.800.745.3000.

