Woman enters plea deal in deadly hit-and-run crash

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 29-year-old Middleville woman appeared in court Thursday in connection to a hit-and-run death of a bicyclist in June.

Kelleigh Hobbs pleaded no contest to one charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death in a plea deal. Charges of moving violation causing death and possession of marijuana were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Carla Reiffer, 40, was killed when she was struck on her bicycle while riding on Whitneyville Road in Thornapple Township.

Hobbs had received her license only weeks before the crash after a history of suspensions and revocations starting as a teenager in 2007 for diving with alcohol in her system, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.

There is a sentencing hearing scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 13.

