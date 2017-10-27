Football Frenzy: Round 1 of playoffs tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football playoffs are here.

The Frenzy crews will be all over West Michigan tonight to bring you the highlights from action-packed pre-district games.

>>Football Frenzy playoff preview: The drive for five

On our docket tonight:

Division 1

West Ottawa vs. Grandville

Grand Ledge vs. Rockford

Division 2

Forest Hills Central vs. Mattawan

Mona Shores vs. Portage Central

Division 3

Muskegon vs. Holland

Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West

East Grand Rapids vs. Cedar Springs

DeWitt vs. Grand Rapids Christian

Division 4

Belding vs. Whitehall

Comstock Park vs. Coopersville

Kelloggsville vs. Godwin Heights

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Unity Christian

Three Rivers vs. Vicksburg

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Plainwell (at Byron Center)

Division 5

Muskegon Oakridge vs. North Muskegon

Newaygo vs. Grant

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Berrien Springs

Kalamazoo United vs. Dowagiac

Division 6

Montague vs. Lakeview

Kent City vs. Morley Stanwood

Division 7

Saugatuck vs. Springport

Division 8

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Decatur

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m. for the Frenzy. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:



Football Frenzy



Online:



MHSAA football

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

