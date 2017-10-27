Football Frenzy: Round 1 of playoffs tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football playoffs are here.
The Frenzy crews will be all over West Michigan tonight to bring you the highlights from action-packed pre-district games.
>>Football Frenzy playoff preview: The drive for five
On our docket tonight:
Division 1
- West Ottawa vs. Grandville
- Grand Ledge vs. Rockford
Division 2
- Forest Hills Central vs. Mattawan
- Mona Shores vs. Portage Central
Division 3
- Muskegon vs. Holland
- Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West
- East Grand Rapids vs. Cedar Springs
- DeWitt vs. Grand Rapids Christian
Division 4
- Belding vs. Whitehall
- Comstock Park vs. Coopersville
- Kelloggsville vs. Godwin Heights
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Unity Christian
- Three Rivers vs. Vicksburg
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Plainwell (at Byron Center)
Division 5
- Muskegon Oakridge vs. North Muskegon
- Newaygo vs. Grant
- Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Berrien Springs
- Kalamazoo United vs. Dowagiac
Division 6
- Montague vs. Lakeview
- Kent City vs. Morley Stanwood
Division 7
- Saugatuck vs. Springport
Division 8
- Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Decatur
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m. for the Frenzy. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
—–
Inside woodtv.com:
Football Frenzy
Online:
MHSAA football