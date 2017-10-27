More Willis trial testimony to cover DNA evidence

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The sixth day of testimony in Jeffrey Willis’ trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch will begin with more expert explanation of DNA evidence.

The DNA expert is expected to be the prosecution’s last witness. The defense will also call witnesses, including possibly bringing Willis’ ex-wife back to the stand. It’s not yet known whether Willis will testify in his own defense, but it seems unlikely.

Bletsch, 36, was shot and killed in June 2014 as she jogged near her home in Dalton Township, north of Muskegon. Willis, 47, was arrested nearly two years later after allegedly trying to abduct a teen girl.

The witnesses who took the stand Thursday were all investigators. A Michigan State Police lieutenant discussed perhaps the most important piece of evidence in the case: the ballistics test that matched the gun found in Willis’ minivan to the bullets that killed Bletsch. She was shot three times in the head.

Another expert ran down the DNA tests on the evidence confiscated from Willis’ minivan and Muskegon Township home and his late grandfather’s property. The expert said he couldn’t confirm any DNA matches to Bletsch, the teen Willis allegedly tried to abduct or Jessica Heeringa, who Willis is also charged with murdering. Other experts said that none of the DNA found on Bletsch’s body belong to Willis. Prosecutors argued that’s because his skin was covered.

The defense is trying to pin Bletsch’s death on Willis’ cousin, Kevin Bluhm, but in testimony earlier this week, investigators said Bluhm had an alibi that checked out. And Thursday, a DNA expert said none of the evidence he examined matched Bluhm.

Bluhm is charged as an accessory after the fact in the death of Heeringa, who disappeared from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April 2013. Her remains have not been found.

Willis’ trial for Bletsch’s murder was initially scheduled to run through Nov. 3, but could wrap up sooner than that.

